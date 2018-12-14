Galway Utd get ball rolling with player signings

THE first building blocks in Galway United’s squad for the 2019 season have been put in place by manager, Alan Murphy, with the club announcing five signings in the past week.

It might not seem like much, but this time last year, not a single player had been signed by then manager, Shane Keegan, so at the very least the façade of preparation exists this time around, with more announcements expected before Christmas.

The best piece of news from a fan’s perspective is that Conor Barry (23) has put pen to paper with the club for 2019. Barry, along with goalkeeper Tadgh Ryan, were two of United’s better performers in what was a woeful 2018 campaign, and both were expected to depart for pastures new for 2019.

Ryan has left, joining Cork City, but Barry is staying put, a little bit of good news to soften the blow of Ryan’s departure, as well as the confirmation that Eoin McCormack has emigrated. Between them, Barry and McCormack scored almost half of United’s league goals last season, so the news Barry is staying is a boost.

Murphy has said his playing budget is so low, it is barely deserving of the noun, so having Barry on board will provide a bit of experience to what will be a young and experienced squad.

Also providing experience will be Conor Melody (21), another of United’s five confirmed signings in the past week. It may sound a stretch to describe a 21-years-old as bringing experience to the squad, but 2019 will be Melody’s fifth season at the club, having made 77 appearances in the United jersey.

He was one of the best schoolboy footballers in Galway during his time in The Bish, and while he has been hampered by injury in the past number of seasons, a fully-fit Melody will be a key player for United next season.

