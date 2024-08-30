Galway Utd count the cost of late Rovers’ equaliser – again

Shamrock Rovers 1

Galway United 1

GARDAÍ have confirmed that no arrests were made at the Tallaght Stadium on Sunday when Galway United will feel they were robbed of a win by the home side for the second time this season.

The Dublin club issued a statement on Monday evening saying it was aware of footage circulating online of an incident involving a matchday steward and some United fans: it is alleged a steward removed his bib, entered the stand housing the ‘away’ section and confronted United fans, before Gardaí got involved and removed a man from the ground.

In response to a query from Tribune Sport on Monday, the Garda Press Office said it had no record of any incident at the game, or of any arrests being made, saying it was possible that no official complaint was made to An Garda Siochána about the matter.

Shamrock Rovers did issue a statement on the matter on Monday evening, apologising to Galway United fans for the “isolated” incident. There was no apology for the ignorance in turning the pitch sprinklers on in the goalmouth where United players were conducting their warm-up before the game; and nor would there be one for Danny Mandroiu’s equaliser two minutes from time that denied United a first win in Dublin over Rovers in almost 30 years.

The home side had dominated possession and territory, but had done little with it, their approach displaying all the imagination of a beige carpet, the visitors were more than comfortable in soaking up the pressure and then hitting their hosts on the break when the opportunity presented itself.

United were defending a lead given to them in the 74th minute by a clinical finish from Patrick Hickey, and as the minutes ran out, Rovers let growing desperation knock their composure as they misplaced pass after pass, finding the sideline as often as a team-mate.

We had been here before, of course: back in April, United looked set for victory thanks to Stephen Walsh’s 55th minute goal, only for the home side to snatch a draw with an 84th minute equaliser from Johnny Kenny.

The Sligo native also bagged a late winner in Eamonn Deacy Park in March, but he wasn’t in the squad on Sunday and Brendan Clarke was all but a spectator as the clock ticked past the 84th minute, and the 85th, the 86th, the 87th . . . . and then disaster struck.

Rovers won a free wide on the right, which Jack Byrne delivered. Mandroiu was somehow let to run clear to meet the ball unmarked, and he powered a header back across goal from 10 yards out to break United hearts.

Pictured: Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke who has a trouble free evening until Shamrock Rovers struck a late equaliser at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday.