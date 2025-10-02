Galway upgraded to orange wind warning tomorrow as Storm Amy hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tomorrow’s wind warning for Galway has been upgraded to orange, while a red marine warning will also come into effect.

A yellow alert comes in for the entire country from midday until midnight tomorrow, with the orange alert in place in Galway from 2pm until 10pm.

Meanwhile, three weather warnings are NOW in place – including a status orange rain warning for Kerry and a thunderstorm warning for Connacht.

A status yellow rain warning for Galway, Cavan, Donegal, Longford and the rest of Munster and Connacht is in effect until 8 this evening.