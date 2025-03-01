  • Services

Galway University Hospital second highest in the country for patients on trolleys for February

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation yesterday, Galway University Hospital had the second-highest number of patients admitted to hospital without a bed in February.

1,019 patients were without a bed, putting Galway second behind Limerick. The overall figure for the past month is 11,318.

The union has stated that this has been the worst February for hospital overcrowding on record, the second month in a row with record overcrowding.

General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said it has been the worst start of the year they have seen for hospital overcrowding since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006.

She added that so far in 2025, 25,290 patients were recorded waiting on trolleys for beds including over 250 children.

She said that the levels of overcrowding in February were completely unacceptable and that the attempts by the HSE to downplay the situation in our hospitals are extremely cynical.

