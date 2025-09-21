Galway University Hospital exhibition showcases critical role played by arts in healthcare

Published:
A powerful new art exhibition – currently on display at University Hospital Galway – showcases a deeply moving collection of artworks created through a series of participatory art workshops held in hospital and community settings across Galway City.
Healing in Colour was officially launched at UHG by Mayor of Galway City, Cllr. Mike Cubbard, last week – and it is part of the Mending HeArts Project, an initiative that brings professional artists into healthcare and community settings to support people recovering from cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Workshops took place in UHG, Merlin Park University Hospital, and Croí the Heart and Stroke Charity, offering participants the opportunity to explore painting, printmaking, collage, and mixed media in a relaxed and supportive environment.
“This exhibition is a powerful example of how creativity belongs in our healthcare services, not as an afterthought, but as an essential part of recovery,” said the Mayor.
“This exhibition shows how art can support people in recovery, while also strengthening our sense of community,” he added.
Healing in Colour celebrates the emotional journeys of those living with illness, offering a glimpse into personal stories of vulnerability, strength, and recovery.
It showcases how the integration of creative practices in healthcare can enhance emotional wellbeing and community connection.
GUH Deputy General Manager Maria Molloy explained that Mending HeArts aims to create a clear pathway of support that follows patients from hospital through to their return to the community.
“There is a real need to embed initiatives like this into our healthcare system as part of a holistic approach, where emotional and social wellbeing are supported alongside clinical care throughout the recovery journey,” she said.
And Mending HeArts participant Orla O’Donnell explained what taking part in this had done for her.
“[The Mending HeArts workshops] reopened experiences that I had forgotten about, and that I loved,” she said.
Pictured: Maria Molloy, Deputy General Manager, Galway University Hospitals, Cllr. Mike Cubbard, Galway City Mayor and Margaret Flannery, Arts Director, Saolta Arts at the launch of “Healing in Colour” a New Exhibition Showcasing the Importance of Arts in Healthcare.
