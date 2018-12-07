Galway United’s new full-time boss only wants players devoted to the club’s cause

IT is back to basics for Galway United for the 2019 First Division season according to newly-appointed permanent manager, Alan Murphy, who insists that the days of players ‘punching the clock’ at the club are over.

Murphy – who this week was confirmed as the manager for the coming season, having stepped in as a replacement for the sacked Shane Keegan in July – told Tribune Sport this week that the days of ‘big’ signings being brought in are over, as it is a ploy that has not worked.

“I am only interested in players who want to play the game – too many times in the past, this club has tried to buy in ‘success’ players who invariably have not worked out, the success doesn’t come, and the player is gone at the end of the season.

“There have been players at the club down the years who have been on decent wages and, for me, were just going through the motions. Those days are over. I want to stamp a DNA at this club, to find and develop players, not bring in fellas on a decent wage who might see Galway as a ‘nice’ club to go to for a year,” Murphy said.

Over the last two seasons, Murphy has guided United’s U-17 team to the semi-final stage of the league play-offs, and the Mayo native wrote his name into United’s history books when he became the club’s all-time record league goalscorer in April when he scored his 75th league goal for United, against Cobh Ramblers in April.

Having now hung up his boots, part of his vision for the future of the club has turned to drafting his ‘Project DNA’ for the club, the main part of which is identifying young players “who want to play for a League of Ireland club, rather be associated with one”.

