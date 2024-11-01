Galway United give their all but European dream ended
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Mike Rafferty
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway United 2
Sligo Rovers 2
By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park
FOLLOWING your local team is a mixture of joy and frustration as was evident at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night when Galway United played their last home game of the season in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
It was a night when a packed Terryland saw 4,400 in attendance as the home support still held out hopes of a possible European spot and a top four position in the table.
For that scenario to unfold a win was required, but after dropping points in their last home game against Dundalk and falling to defeat last time out against St Patrick’s Athletic, the path to a night on foreign shores was gradually eroded.
The full house saw a game worthy of the occasion. The outcome in the end was probably fair, but the home side will certainly look at it as two points dropped. For the opening half, United were ordinary at best, but had chances to make matters better. Those opportunities were spurned, while the visitors made the most of what came their way in finishing terms as they led by one at the break.
It was a half in which the home side sat too deep and were somewhat passive in their application as they allowed Jack Henry-Francis run the show from midfield. Sligo were good to watch as they pinged passes about, but the home rearguard were generally alive to the challenges faced and thus goal chances for the visitors were slim.
Obviously, bells were ringing in the ears of the United management and a trio of changes at the break saw Conor McCormack, Jeannot Esua and Regan Donelon introduced in place of Colm Horgan, Rob Burns and Vincent Borden.
The reaction was exactly what one would have wanted as United started on the front foot and hardly retreated for the half. Of course, there was the odd imperfection – like the Sligo goal, but the team certainly gave the management and supporters a half to remember as they pressed the visitors for the 45 minutes. That they came up just short is a frustration that is often thrown up in sport, and so it was in this case.
According to assistant manager Ollie Horgan afterwards: “The players are gutted in there. As poor as we were in the first half, we had chances. In the second half, I thought we were very good and in the last 15 minutes we were outstanding. However, the breaks did not go our way when Sligo’s backs were to the wall.
Pictured: Galway United’s Robert Burns takes on John Ross Wilson of Sligo Rovers during Friday’s Premier Division clash at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
More like this:
Alf the giant newt draws thousands — but lack of parade disappoints many
There has been widespread criticism of the absence of a parade at this year’s Macnas Halloween sp...
Almost 600 student beds in new Terryland complex
By Brendan Carroll Almost 600 student bedrooms will be provided in a major new apartments dev...
United to wrap up encouraging league campaign against struggling Bohs
By Mike Rafferty FROM humble beginnings back in mid-February when Galway United started their ...
Champions Corofin chalk up 23rd title with comfortable final win over Maigh Cuilinn
Corofin 2-9 Maigh Cuilinn 0-9 By John Fallon at Tuam Stadium THIRTY years ago Tuam Stars...
Strong Galway showing in finals of An Post Irish Book Awards
Galway authors Catherine Doyle, Michelle McDonagh, Caoilinn Hughes and Joe Canning have been shor...
Salthill Devon sent packing from Junior Cup in Sligo
By Mike Rafferty DESPITE having dominated the local game for a number of years, the Connacht J...
Banjaxed Bearna bus service won’t coax people out of cars
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Take a stroll through Thornberry, C...
Fantastic Forde leads way in Connacht’s bonus point win
Connacht 31 Dragons 7 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium CONNACHT did all that was require...
Tribesmen Rowing Club Masters Crew shines on international stage
Tribesmen Rowing Club from Galway made a remarkable appearance at the renowned Head of the Schuyl...