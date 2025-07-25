Galway United face old foes Wexford in home Cup battle

HAVING won the two editions since its inauguration in 2023, Galway United Women have a strong affinity with the All- Island Cup and on Saturday at Eamonn Deacy Park, they put their title on the line with a home semi-final against Wexford at 5pm.

It’s the third year in succession that the sides will meet at this stage of the competition, with the Tribeswomen obviously coming out on top on both previous occasions.

Indeed, both victories came via the penalty shoot-out route, with the first win achieved away from home in Ferrycarrig Park, with a 4-3 outcome after matters finished level at 1-1. Last season’s encounter at home ended in a 4-2 win, after the contest had finished level at 2-2.

The sides also have a more recent history as they drew 1-1 in league action at the Dyke Road venue back in April when an Amanda Smith penalty allowed the home side to share the spoils.

While somewhat adrift of the top two of Athlone Town and Shelbourne, Wexford and Galway United are next in line regarding positions in the Women’s National League. Both have similar statistics in terms of wins and losses, goals scored and conceded, and recent meetings between the sides have always been close and competitive.

The Galway side will no doubt be boosted by their 1-1 draw away to defending champions Athlone Town last weekend, while Wexford were on the victory trail with a 3-0 away success over Sligo Rovers.

United will be missing Niamh Farrelly for this encounter through suspension and that is a loss that Phil Trill will have to overcome. According to the manager: “She will be a huge loss for us, as she is a real leader and also helps drive up the standards. However, it will be an opportunity now for someone else to step in and do the business for us.

“Wexford will also be missing Becky Cassin through suspension, but on the plus side we will have Kate Thompson back after her involvement with the Galway Ladies football team.”

Speaking to Tribune Sport this week, Trill appeared relaxed about their upcoming challenge and the task facing them. “Having won this trophy for the past two seasons and obviously as defending champions, it is another opportunity to take a progressive step for the club.

“We are gaining momentum with our recent results and are trying to maintain some consistency despite some personnel changes in recent times. Hopefully on Saturday, the girls will respond to the challenge. I am confident that they have played enough games at this level and that they will appreciate where they are and what is at stake.

“We are on an upward curve after our May slump (when three games were lost) and we are all looking forward to the game. We have a pretty young squad, but they are talented and we are in a positive space.”

For two Galway United players, Saturday’s game will be a change of environment as goalkeeper Nicole Nix and striker Ceola Bergin lined out for Wexford in last year’s semi-final but, of course, they are now crucial members of the Galway camp.

“If much is made about the youthfulness of the home side, Wexford are laden down with players of vast experience like Kylie Murphy, Ciara Rossiter, Orlaith Conlon, Lauren Dwyer and Della Doherty, while of course Ellen Molloy is a senior international player.

Pictured: Galway United’s Aoibheann Costello who is hoping home advantage will be decisive in Saturday’s All-Island Cup semi-final against Wexford.