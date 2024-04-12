Galway U-20 hurlers defy the odds in a frantic finale
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: John McIntyre
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Offaly 0-15
Galway 1-12
JUMPING to premature conclusions in modern-day hurling is becoming an increasingly dangerous practice when so much can change in a short period of time as the Galway U-20s underlined at O’Connor Park on Saturday.
Four points down; a player down; and the reigning provincial champions standing over a penalty with only five minutes of normal time remaining, the young men in maroon jerseys were surely a busted flush.
We presumed substitute Dan Ravenhill would find the target to give Offaly an even bigger cushion, but his effort screwed wide of Darragh Walsh’s left-hand post in a major let off for Galway who, to their credit, subsequently produced a storming finish to earn an unlikely share of the spoils.
In fact, Rory Burke and Aaron Niland had chances from the left wing to snatch victory only for their efforts to drift well wide in the swirling wind, but Galway must be relieved and delighted to have salvaged a result given they were in such dire straits.
It was only when defeat was staring them in the face that Galway found the necessary cohesion and rhythm to pull the game out of the fire with five unanswered points against an Offaly team which must have thought they were home and hosed.
The 2023 All-Ireland finalists had been that bit sharper over the hour, showing the benefits of already having a competitive match under their belts – a narrow win over Dublin – and with full-back James Mahon in top form, and Barry Egan and Adam Screeney a handful up front, Offaly looked to have the hard work done in bidding to repeat last year’s win over Galway.
Conditions were challenging for both teams, and though Galway had done well to eke out a 1-5 to 0-7 interval advantage having faced the wind, they were a clear second best for long periods on the resumption.
Pictured: Loughrea’s Darren Shaughnessy who scored 1-1 in Saturday’s Leinster U-20 hurling championship clash with Offaly in Tullamore.
More like this:
Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin
An individual has been brought to UHG following a rescue by Clifden RNLI on Inishbofin. The volun...
End of era for Aran ‘saviour’
One of the saviours of the world-renowned Aran sweater is to shut up shop after 86 years. Anne...
Properties in city go ‘sale agreed’ at twice the speed of the rest of the country
Properties in Galway City are selling at a far faster rate than elsewhere in the country — at a t...
TikTok trends that may not be so hair-raising
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara I’m always on the lookout for the quick fix ...
Demotion for Galway ladies after home loss in crunch tie
Waterford 0-11 Galway 0-9 DARREN KELLY AT DUGGAN PARK FOLLOWING a three-week delay and u...
Druid staging Endgame for annual Arts Festival
Druid Theatre will revisit Samuel Beckett’s canon for this year’s Galway International Arts Festi...
Iconic former church building up for sale — and may be converted into a home
The historic Columban Hall on Sea Road, which has been put up for sale, is expected by auctioneer...
Bláthú from Luminosa at St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church
The Luminosa String Orchestra will hold its next Galway concert on Friday April 19, in the city’s...
Students stay top as West remain in promotion fight
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty The top three in the Championship continued on their winning wa...