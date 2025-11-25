Galway TY students end up in custody and court – but all for the benefit of experience

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A group of seven TY students from three Galway second-level schools found themselves in Garda custody before making a mass court appearance recently – and not one of them put a foot wrong.
They were taking part in the first ever Transition Year Programme, organised by Loughrea Gardaí.
The seven students were selected from the three local secondary colleges – St Killian’s, St. Raphael’s and St. Brigid’s – to take part in a memorable five-day programme based in Loughrea, Galway city and Westmanstown in Dublin, learning how the wheels of justice turn.
Their first day included a presentation at Loughrea Garda station, examining the fleet, and a tour of the Garda Station – including the custody area, cells, interview suites and Public Office.
The day finished with two missing person exercises – one with Galway Civil Defence and their drones, and the second with Edelle and Jesse from SARDA (the Search & Rescue Dog Association).
The second day saw a visit to the Garda North Western Regional Headquarters in Galway, where again they got to see the custody area, take part in an ID parade, participate in an exercise with the Scenes of Crime Unit, and a real-life training exercise with the Firearms Training Unit.
Day three was role playing, taking 999 calls, dispatching patrol cars, arresting suspects and interview. The day finished with Court Room preparation for the following day.
Day four was a live court trail where the Transition Year students played the role of suspect, defence solicitors, witnesses, garda prosecutors, court staff, with the role of Judge was portrayed by Solicitor Sheena McCarthy.
The final day of the programme was a day trip to Westmanstown in Dublin to see and talk to members of the National Operational Units including the Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Water Unit, Garda Armed Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit and a special display by the Garda Air Support Unit.
Loughrea Community Engagement Officer Sgt Leo Kiernan was delighted with the success of this inaugural exercise.
“The Loughrea Garda station TY programme was great success and provided a perfect opportunity for Garda members to interact and talk to the young members of our community,” he said.
And the TY students felt the same.
“The week went so quickly and changed my view on what being a Garda is. I would now consider joining,” said one – while another said simply: “There was nothing on the programme that I didn’t find interesting.”
Pictured: Students line up on both sides of the window to experience an ID parade.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Public consultation opens on changes to Mountbellew-Galway bus service
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public consultation is now live on planned changes ...
City councillors rail against commercial rates and parking charges in revised 2026 budget
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity councillors have railed against significant incr...
Oranmore Maree GAA set to open state-of-the-art Renville Gaelic Grounds
Oranmore Maree GAA One Club has announced the opening of the first phase of the club’s Sports Cen...
UHG launches sale of Children’s Remembrance Day Christmas tree lights
The Children’s Remembrance Day Committee at University Hospital Galway (UHG) has launched its ann...
President Connolly says Margaretta D'Arcy's passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Irish cultural and civic life
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident Catherine Connolly is leading the tributes ...
Survey to be carried out to test mini roundabout at West Bridge lights Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA survey will be carried out to test the viability of...
Galway promoted for business events at IBTM World
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThirty-five tourism businesses from Ireland, includin...
Merlin College student and Connemara Volunteers celebrate wins at Garda National Youth Awards.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMerlin College student Jack Sweeney and the Connemara...
Famous film-maker to refuse degree from University of Galway due to Technion links
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFilm-maker Margo Harkin says she will not accept an h...