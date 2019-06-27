Galway turn on the style in big victory over a hapless Offaly

Galway 3-15

Offaly 0-6

Eanna O’Reilly in Lusmagh

THE Galway senior camogie team got back to winning ways on Saturday with a comfortable championship victory over outclassed Offaly in Lusmagh.

The Tribeswomen’s superior scoring ability made all the difference during a first half in which the home side were competitive but lacked the scoring power which the Galway women had in abundance.

Leading by six points at half time, Cathal Murray’s team were in a strong position and they killed off the match within two minutes of the restart with goals from Catherine Finnerty and Ailish O’Reilly. Galway looked sharp and confident from the beginning of Saturday’s match and played with much more fluency compared to their opening championship game against Kilkenny.

Murray made two changes to the starting 15 for Saturday’s match with Ciara Murphy and Catherine Finnerty coming into the team at midfield and corner forward respectively. Galway played with the wind in the first half and opened the scoring after four minutes with a point from O’Reilly.

Offaly responded with a pointed free from Mairead Teehan five minutes later as the opening quarter was evenly contested. The home team were competitive in the middle third where Ciara Brennan and Orlagh Kirwan were prominent.

As the half went on however, the Galway pairing of Ciara Murphy and Caitriona Cormican became increasingly dominant and set up regular scoring chances for the forwards. In a three-minute spell midway through the first half, Galway scored three excellent points, two from O’Reilly either side of a good score by Niamh Hanniffy.

