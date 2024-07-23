Galway tribute to those who died in past wars or on UN peacekeeping service

The Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Peter Keane, and members of Galway City Council participated in a moving remembrance ceremony to honour the Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations Peacekeeping, at the Galway City ceremony for the National Day of Commemoration in the University of Galway recently.

This ceremony marks the 14th time Galway City Council has hosted this Remembrance Ceremony, which took place in conjunction with the Defence Forces and University of Galway.

The Ceremony was attended by members of the Defence Forces, ex-servicemen’s organisations, religious leaders, community representatives, next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or on UN service, and members of the community.

Galway City Council Senior Executive Officer Ailish Rohan opened the Ceremony with an invitation to remember all those who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

Multi-faith prayers and readings of commemoration were then led by Most Rev Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway and Kilmacduagh, Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora, and Bishop of Clonfert; Reverend Helen Freeburn, Minister Presbyterian Church; Sheila Garrity, Humanist Celebrant; and Iman Shakeel Ur Rehman, Galway Islamic Society.

Mayor Keane laid a wreath at a commemorative plaque to honour those who died in past wars or on service at home or abroad.

James Larkin, Director and President of Galway Great War Memorial, laid a wreath for the 1,210 Galway men and women who lost their lives. This was followed by a minute’s silence.

The National Flag was hoisted to full mast accompanied by a roll of drums.

The Ceremony concluded with Soloist Frank Naughton singing a poignant rendition of the national anthem, accompanied by St. Patrick’s Brass Band and conducted by Ken O’Connor. Similar ceremonies took place nationwide.

Pictured: Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Peter Keane, lays a wreath at the commemorative plaque at the Galway City ceremony for the National Day of Commemoration.