Galway tribute to those who died in past wars or on UN peacekeeping service

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Peter Keane, and members of Galway City Council participated in a moving remembrance ceremony to honour the Irish men and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations Peacekeeping, at the Galway City ceremony for the National Day of Commemoration in the University of Galway recently.
This ceremony marks the 14th time Galway City Council has hosted this Remembrance Ceremony, which took place in conjunction with the Defence Forces and University of Galway.
The Ceremony was attended by members of the Defence Forces, ex-servicemen’s organisations, religious leaders, community representatives, next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or on UN service, and members of the community.
Galway City Council Senior Executive Officer Ailish Rohan opened the Ceremony with an invitation to remember all those who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.
Multi-faith prayers and readings of commemoration were then led by Most Rev Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway and Kilmacduagh, Apostolic Administrator of Kilfenora, and Bishop of Clonfert; Reverend Helen Freeburn, Minister Presbyterian Church; Sheila Garrity, Humanist Celebrant; and Iman Shakeel Ur Rehman, Galway Islamic Society.
Mayor Keane laid a wreath at a commemorative plaque to honour those who died in past wars or on service at home or abroad.
James Larkin, Director and President of Galway Great War Memorial, laid a wreath for the 1,210 Galway men and women who lost their lives. This was followed by a minute’s silence.
The National Flag was hoisted to full mast accompanied by a roll of drums.
The Ceremony concluded with Soloist Frank Naughton singing a poignant rendition of the national anthem, accompanied by St. Patrick’s Brass Band and conducted by Ken O’Connor. Similar ceremonies took place nationwide.
Pictured: Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Peter Keane, lays a wreath at the commemorative plaque at the Galway City ceremony for the National Day of Commemoration.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
O’Gorman art and literature collection donated to University of Galway
A literary collection owned by the late entrepreneur, historian and supporter of the arts, the la...
Commuters are stranded if evening service goes
COMMUTING workers would be left stranded if the cancellation of the evening bus service between G...
Galway City Museum is recognized as a Tripadvisor traveller-favourite attraction
Galway City Museum has been recognised in Tripadivsor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024 – placi...
Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park
There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin ...
University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project
University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surv...
Sport of cricket hopes to expand its boundaries
The Connacht Cricket Union (CCU) has warned that apathy from the people and clubs involved in the...
Fantastic line-up featured at South Galway Bay Music Festival
The South Galway Bay Music Festival is set to return for its third year, promising three nights o...
Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe
A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The cent...
Pat McDonagh says “danger on the horizon” for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesse...