This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Traveller Pride events are to take place in Ballybane Resource Centre tomorrow and Athenry Heritage Centre on Thursday

Traveller Pride takes place over two weeks nationwide with the aim of promoting their heritage.

The theme for this year is ‘Empowering the Future: The Next Generation of Irish Travellers’.

Galway Traveller Movement’s Cultural Advisor Nora Corcoran says everyone is welcome to Ballybane and Athenry