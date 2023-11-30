Galway Traveller Movement opens up a dialogue regarding Traveller’s mental health

Racism and discrimination are the root cause of Traveller mental health issues.

Those were the sentiments heard at the Galway Traveller Movement’s Mental Health Inquiry held today at the city’s Maldron Hotel





The “Traveller Minds Matter” campaign was launched, calling for a culturally appropriate approach to mental health services for Travellers

It’s also calling for additional resources to target addiction within the community.

The campaign comes as rates of suicide within the Traveller community are significantly higher than that of the settled community.

Traveller Activist Mags Casey says her community is “losing lives every day of the week.”

Kathleen Sweeney of the Galway Traveller Movement says this campaign is just the start of ensuring change happens.

Program Manager for Mental Health Engagement and Recovery in the HSE Jacopo Villani highlighted the findings from a 2022 study on Traveller’s mental health.

