Galway Traveller Movement launches new anti-racism toolkit
Galway Traveller Movement has launched a new anti-racism toolkit.
The kit outlines Travellers legal rights under the law, and how they can respond to the racism and discrimination they experience.
GTM says research shows that 70 percent of Travellers experience discrimination on a daily basis.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Nora Corcoran said it’s about empowering people to stand up for their rights.
