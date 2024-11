Galway Traveller Movement has unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming General Election.

It’s asking all candidates to pledge to address the discrimination and racism experienced by the Traveller community in Galway City and County.

It focuses on a number of core areas – accommodation, health, education, enterpise and work, culture and heritage, and inquality and inclusion.

Further information can be found on the Galway Traveller Movement website at www.gtmtrav.ie.