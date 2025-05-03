Galway trails well behind in refurb of vacant homes

More than 650 Galway applications have been made for a grants scheme that assists the refurbishment of vacant properties.

But Galway’s two local authorities both remain near the bottom of the list in terms of the amount of money actually drawn down under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant scheme.

Latest figures show that since the scheme was introduced in the summer of 2022, a total of 417 applications have been approved in Galway City and County, out of 655 received.

But up to the end of March this year, just 26 of these in Galway County and 19 in Galway City have had grants actually paid out and the properties brought back into use as homes.

Payments under the scheme — which offers a grant of up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property and up to €70,000 if the property is derelict — are only made on completion of the work.

To date, a total of €1,363,939 has been paid in grants in the county area, and €890,009 in the city … leaving the Galway City as the local authority area with the lowest payouts and Galway County only surpassing Longford and Carlow.

But figures released by the Department of Housing show that about half of the payments in Galway City and County were made in the first three months of this year, indicating an increase in the rate of completions.

Since the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has come into effect 12,404 applications have been received nationally, with Donegal topping the list at 1,114 closely followed by Cork County Council with 1,063 applications received.

Mayo is third with 740 applications, of which 116 have had grants issued, in contrast to a combined total of 45 in Galway city and county.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, said that more than €112 million had been paid out to date, bringing more than 2,000 homes back into residential use from vacancy nationwide.

“The momentum of this grant continues to build, with another significant increase in grants being paid on completion of works as more vacant and derelict properties are brought back into use as homes for people across the country.

“The grant is making a significant and important contribution to cities, towns, villages and rural areas, supporting people to bring these vacant and derelict properties back into use as homes and in tandem with that – helping to revitalise communities,” he said.

Under the scheme, people who own or are in the process of purchasing a vacant property — homes or former commercial buildings — can get a grant of up to €50,000, or up to €70,000 if the property is derelict.

There is an additional 20% available for eligible properties on islands, including the three Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

To qualify, the property must be vacant for at least two years and have been built in 2008 or before.

Pictured: Minister James Browne: more than €112 million had been paid out to date.