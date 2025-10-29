Galway tourism companies showcased at London event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

60 tourism companies from across Ireland, including Ahascragh Distillery, Aran Island Ferries, Connemara Pub Tours / Secret Connemara, Killary Fjord Boat Tours, Kylemore Abbey and Stay at University of Galway have been showcased in London.

This week, they met and did business with around 60 global inbound tour operators, who are mainly based in London and who deliver business from all over the world, including from the United States, Mainland Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

Global inbound tour operators deliver around 500,000 visitors to the island of Ireland each year.

‘Flavours of Ireland’ provides an opportunity to secure new business as the global operators are preparing to sign contracts for 2026 and beyond.