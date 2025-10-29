  • Services

Services

Galway tourism companies showcased at London event

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway tourism companies showcased at London event
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

60 tourism companies from across Ireland, including Ahascragh Distillery, Aran Island Ferries, Connemara Pub Tours / Secret Connemara, Killary Fjord Boat Tours, Kylemore Abbey and Stay at University of Galway have been showcased in London.

This week, they met and did business with around 60 global inbound tour operators, who are mainly based in London and who deliver business from all over the world, including from the United States, Mainland Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa.

Global inbound tour operators deliver around 500,000 visitors to the island of Ireland each year.

‘Flavours of Ireland’ provides an opportunity to secure new business as the global operators are preparing to sign contracts for 2026 and beyond.

More like this:
no_space
Last chance to apply for Údarás na Gaeltachta green skills scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are just a few days left to apply for a green s...

no_space
UHG has country's highest number of 'stuck' patients – still in hospital despite being cleared for discharge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG has the country's highest number of what are term...

no_space
DJ Carey sentence hearing deferred as court hears he's in Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDJ Carey’s sentence hearing for defrauding people by ...

no_space
Status Yellow rain warning for Galway and Mayo from noon tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Status Yellow rain warning for Galway and Mayo come...

no_space
DJ Carey’s sentence hearing pushed out to Friday after the judge was told he's in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDJ Carey’s sentence hearing for defrauding people by ...

no_space
800 social homes at design or construction stage in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAlmost 800 new social homes are either under construc...

no_space
No restoration date in place for catering services on Galway to Dublin trains

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIrish Rail says reports that catering services on ALL...

no_space
Transport Minister urged to prioritise funding for Western Rail Corridor

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister for Transport is being urged to prioriti...

no_space
Plans progress for mobile coffee shop at Long Point in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a mobile coffee shop at the Long Point in L...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up