Galway Tour Guides Association President Jim Ward has called for a voucher scheme for its members.

He outlined this plan during a successful and well-attended Annual General Meeting held at the Menlo Park Hotel on Tuesday.

The voucher would allow registered guides to receive complimentary tea or coffee from businesses at no cost to the guide.

Mr Ward told Galway Bay FM News that this scheme is already in place in other parts of the country.