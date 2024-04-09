Galway to remain without a senior governmet minister as Hildegarde Naughton to stay as Government Chief Whip and Super Junior Minister
Galway is to remain without a senior governmet minister as Hildegarde Naughton is to stay Government Chief Whip and a Super Junior Minister, but with a new brief on special needs.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee will remain in her role after the Cabinet reshuffle.
Peter Burke has been promoted to the Department of Enterprise, replacing outgoing Minister Simon Coveney. And the Longford-Westmeath TD will be replaced as a Junior Minister in the European Affairs brief by Jennifer Carol-McNeil.
Patrick O’Donovan has been confirmed as the new Further and Higher Education Minister, with Hildergard Naughton remaining as the Chief Whip, but with a new brief on special needs.
There had been some uncertainty around Helen McEntees future, but she will remain as Justice Minister.
Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphries will also remain in their current roles.
TD’s will shortly vote in the Dail chamber on the new Government Ministers, before the new appointees head to Aras an Uachtarain, where they will receive their seals of office from the President.
