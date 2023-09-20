Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events at beaches in support of World GO day.
Research by the Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology has found one in three Irish women have a misperception of the cervical screening process.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Events are being held throughout the day at Gurteen beach, Ladies Beach, Silver Strand and the Loughrea Lake
A number of buildings will also be lit up purple including East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre, Galway County Council Offices, Le Poer Trench Monument and Tuam Clock Tower
Details of the events:
- 7am – Blackrock, Salthill
- 10am – Gurteen Beach, Roundstone
- Ladies Beach
- Silver Strand
- Sunday September 24rd @11:30am – Loughrea Lake
The post Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding. The Office of P...
Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial inte...
11,000 people in Galway spend over an hour commuting to work or school
Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures show that more than 11,000 people across Galway spend ...
New rents in Galway almost €300 higher than existing rents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – If you are a new renter in Galway you could be paying up to €300 m...
Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme celebrates its quadruple win at national awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme has been celebrating its quadruple win ...
Six Galway-based companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2023
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six Galway-based companies win at this years Ireland’s Best ...
Galway researchers develop online game to aid cancer research
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers in Galway have developed an online game to help cancer...
Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for major Med-Tech conference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 people are expected to attend a major Med-Tech conferen...
Status yellow wind warning comes into effect for West Galway shortly
Galway Bay fm newsroom – As Galway continues to deal with a status yellow rain warning, a w...