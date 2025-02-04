Galway to host Marching Show Bands World Championships in 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has been chosen to host the 3-day Marching Show Bands World Championships in the summer of 2027.

It’s expected to bring thousands of musicians and performers and to generate 25,000 bed-nights in the city during the festival.

The global event will take place from the 13th to the 15th of August 2027 and will welcome marching bands, drum corps, concert bands and music ensembles.

Galway City Council says further details about the event and it’s 2026 regional qualifier will be announced in the coming months.