Galway to host major gathering of the nursing and midwifery professions
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major gathering of the nursing and midwifery professions in Ireland is to take place in Galway city next week
It’s being hosted by the NMB, the Regulator for the professions, and the HSE Centre for Nursing and Midwifery Education in Galway
The event next Tuesday September 12th, in the Clayton Hotel is part of the NMBI Series 2023 Partnership in Practice.
It will focus on education and continuing professional development opportunities for nurses and midwives as well as the NMBI’s Fitness to Practise process.
