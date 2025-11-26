Galway to host major EU Housing Summit next month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city will host a major EU Housing Conference next month.

Midlands NorthWest MEP Ciaran Mullooly – who is Vice Chair of the Housing Committee in the European Parliament – is hosting the event alongside Renew Europe.

The first-of-its-kind free summit will focus on key issues such as housing assistance, delivery, and the rental market.

The event on December 10th and 11th will feature experts from the European Commission and the Irish Government, along with housing specialists

MEP Mullooly says the event aims to be an inclusive event geared toward people who want to own their own home