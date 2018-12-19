Galway Bay fm newsroom – 60 free wi-fi hotspots are to be created across Ireland next year.
Counties Galway, Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo and Limerick are among the counties that will receive four free wi-fi spots each.
Each county will receive four vouchers worth €15,000 from the European Commission to install free public WiFi.
Galway to have four free WiFi spots funded by the EC
