Galway to have four free WiFi spots funded by the EC

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 60 free wi-fi hotspots are to be created across Ireland next year.

Counties Galway, Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo and Limerick are among the counties that will receive four free wi-fi spots each.

Each county will receive four vouchers worth €15,000 from the European Commission to install free public WiFi.

