Galway to Dublin Greenway comes a step closer with new Athlone section

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway to Dublin Greenway has come a step closer with a new Athlone section opened today

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers has cut the ribbon on the Greenway Bridge in Athlone town

The new bridge completes 108km of Greenway between Athlone Castle and Maynooth

It forms part of the planned 300km coast to coast greenway amenity between Galway and Dublin

Minister Chambers says this bridge connects East to West and is part of the broader vision