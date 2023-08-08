Galway to Dublin Greenway comes a step closer with new Athlone section
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway to Dublin Greenway has come a step closer with a new Athlone section opened today
Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers has cut the ribbon on the Greenway Bridge in Athlone town
The new bridge completes 108km of Greenway between Athlone Castle and Maynooth
It forms part of the planned 300km coast to coast greenway amenity between Galway and Dublin
Minister Chambers says this bridge connects East to West and is part of the broader vision
