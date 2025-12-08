  • Services

Galway to come under Status Orange wind warning from 10 tomorrow morning

Published:

Galway to come under Status Orange wind warning from 10 tomorrow morning
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is to come under a Status Orange wind warning from 10 tomorrow morning.

11 counties along the coast will come under the second highest warning.

It will affect counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 7am to 3pm tomorrow and Galway, Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 10am to 6pm.

Met Éireann says Storm Bram is expected to bring flooding in low lying areas, especially at high tide, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions.

