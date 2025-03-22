Galway ticket wins €500,000 in last night's Euromillions Plus draw.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Euromillions player from Galway has matched all numbers in last night’s Euromillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick and was bought last Thursday in Concannon’s Daybreak in Ahascragh.

The numbers for last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 13, 14, 17, 26 and 32.

It was one of two half a million euro winners with the other also a Quick Pick bought in Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre in Cork City.

There was one further big Irish winner with a ticket bought in Kilkenny matching five numbers and winning €18,159.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Cork, Galway and Kilkenny areas to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize.