Galway Theatre Festival includes climate change drag cabarets and politically provocative drama

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Theatre Festival is kicking off its jam-packed programme of events tomorrow.

Now in its 17th year, the festival aims to showcase emerging artists and entertain audiences with a variety of shows.

It begins tomorrow and runs until Saturday May 10th, and promises everything from climate change drag cabarets to politically provocative drama.

Sarah Byrne from the Galway Theatre Festival says people can really make the most of an evening out in the city with the festival