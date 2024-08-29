Galway teen’s La Liga break

A youth soccer star from Merlin Woods FC has hit the big time – signing for La Liga side Rayo Vallecano’s academy.

Dylan Kemp was member of the under-16 Merlin Woods side until this summer when his family relocated to Spain – and just a few weeks on, the all-rounder has been snapped up by the Madrid-based team, something his former coach in Galway says is a huge source of pride for all connected with the club.

“It’s just a huge lift for the club, the coaches and for the teams here,” says Head Coach at Merlin Woods FC, Don O’Riordan.

“It’s also brilliant for his dad, Robbie, who was also involved in coaching here.

“And for his mum, Ana. They’re a lovely family and were always very encouraging to Dylan. Robbie worked with Owen Caroll who has been coaching Dylan over the last couple of years so it’s wonderful news to hear this has happened,” continues Don.

Dylan is a former pupil of Merlin Woods College and was on the first team ever to win the Connacht Cup for the school.

The family was based in Clarinbridge until just a couple of months ago, when Robbie’s work brought them to Spain.

Caption: Dylan Kemp.

