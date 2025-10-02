  • Services

Galway teen denies inventing "story" she was raped for attention

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway teenager has denied that she made up a “story” that she had been raped by the boy she had been dating so she could get attention.

The now 16-year-old accused pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to three charges of oral rape and one of rape of the then 13-year-old girl on dates between June and July 2023.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in a County Galway housing estate where both children were living with their families.

The accused was 14 years old at the time.

The complainant has been giving evidence via videolink, and at times has given written responses.

When asked by John Berry SC, defending, if she had made up this “story” about the accused to get attention, she wrote “no”.

“I wouldn’t go through hell for two years over a made up situation” she wrote. “He can deny it all he likes, I know it happened” she added.

Mr. Berry also asked the complainant why the date of the alleged rape keeps changing.

“I don’t know the exact date because I don’t care for the exact date, I was 13 and completely disorientated” she wrote in her response.

She was also asked what she was doing before the accused allegedly raped her in his bedroom.

“I don’t know what I was doing before it happened” she wrote. “But I know he traumatised me and it took two years of my life and I won’t let it take any more of it”

Earlier in the trial, court heard that Gardaí were contacted after the girl confided in her mother that she had been raped and it had been going on for “a while”.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Patrick McGrath and a jury.

