Galway Technology Centre, now Platform94, grows 10 times in size at foundation time at its Mervue HQ
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
100 new jobs were announced in the city today, as the ribbon was cut on a major €5m expansion at Platform 94 in Mervue.
Platform 94 – formerly known as Galway Technology Centre – is now more than 10 times bigger than it was when it was first founded in 1994.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There are currently 600 people employed on site, and Platform94 will contribute almost €70m to the regional economy this year.
Between the various companies, there’s currently 100 jobs on offer – and advertising tech firm Buymedia further announced 100 new jobs this afternoon.
CEO of Buymedia, Fergal O’ Connor, spoke to David Nevin about what the company does, and what skills are needed.
Junior Minister Dara Calleary was in attendance today to offically open the new extension at Platform 94.
He says it’s a huge success story for not just Galway, but the entire western region.
Noreen Conway of Platform 94 explains what the €5m extensions involves.
The post Galway Technology Centre, now Platform94, grows 10 times in size at foundation time at its Mervue HQ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Man hospitalised after assault in Ballinasloe town
A man has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Ballinasloe town. Gardaí are investigatin...
Council taking firm steps to combat illegal dumping in Loughrea estate
Galway County Council is taking firm steps to combat repeated illegal dumping in a Loughrea estat...
Man in custody after €64,000 seizure in Galway
Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €64,000 following a raid on a house in Galway. On Th...
Number of Ukrainians living in Galway nears 6,000 on eve of second anniversary of invasion
The number of Ukrainians now living in Galway has almost reached 6,000. The majority are living i...
Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore
A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at a...
Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway
100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in M...
Thérapie Clinic launches Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic in Galway
Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic, Thérapie Clinic, successfully launched Ireland’s la...
Award winning Country Show set for Galway
Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winnin...
Clifden Pony Show organisers aim for August event to go ahead despite arena concerns
The organisers of the Clifden Pony Show are aiming for the August event to go ahead despite recen...