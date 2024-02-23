  • Services

Galway Technology Centre, now Platform94, grows 10 times in size at foundation time at its Mervue HQ

100 new jobs were announced in the city today, as the ribbon was cut on a major €5m expansion at Platform 94 in Mervue.

Platform 94 – formerly known as Galway Technology Centre – is now more than 10 times bigger than it was when it was first founded in 1994.


There are currently 600 people employed on site, and Platform94 will contribute almost €70m to the regional economy this year.

Between the various companies, there’s currently 100 jobs on offer – and advertising tech firm Buymedia further announced 100 new jobs this afternoon.

CEO of Buymedia, Fergal O’ Connor, spoke to David Nevin about what the company does, and what skills are needed.

Junior Minister Dara Calleary was in attendance today to offically open the new extension at Platform 94.

He says it’s a huge success story for not just Galway, but the entire western region.

Noreen Conway of Platform 94 explains what the €5m extensions involves.

