Galway tech duo secure $500k funding and place on prestigious US accelerator

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Photo: L to R: Robert Cormican (CTO, Forge Robotics), Peter Burke (Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment) and Eoin Cobbe (CEO, Forge Robotics)

A Galway-based tech duo have secured half a million dollars in funding and a highly coveted place on a prestigious US accelerator programme.

21 year old Eoin Cobbe, from Laois, and 22 year old Robert Cormican, from Taylors Hill, founded AI manufacturing firm Forge Robotics.

It’s developing an AI intelligence layer to better train industrial robots to be more efficient and adaptable.

They’re secured a place in Y Combinator, a prestigious San Franciso based startup accelerator that’s previously backed firms like Airbnb, Stripe and Uber.

Forge Robotics has now already incorporated a US entity, interviewed engineers and is on track to launch their first product in July next year.

 

