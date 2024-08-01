A Galway teacher has had her research on remote learning published by Hibernia College in Dublin.

Rosaline Keane Kelly is a teacher at Galway Educate Together Secondary School in the city.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Her research focuses on the effect of remote learning on students taking subjects like maths and science.

It’s now been published by Hibernia College which is Ireland’s leader in pioneering new education technology.

Rosaline has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan about the project:

The post Galway teacher’s research on remote learning published by Hibernia College appeared first on Galway Bay FM.