  • Services

Services

Galway teachers protest outside schools over proposed Leaving Cert changes

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway teachers protest outside schools over proposed Leaving Cert changes
Share story:

Teachers have been outside schools across Galway, and the country, this lunchtime, protesting over proposed changes to the Leaving Certificate.

They’re calling for the redevelopment of the Senior Cycle to be delayed, with unions saying it’s crucial that proper resources and training be provided.

The changes, which could be implemented in 2026, would see English and Maths reduced to one paper, with a project worth 40 percent submitted in 5th year.

Around 50 teachers gathered outside Coláiste Muire Máthair in the city in the past hour – ensuring no disruption to classes.

These teachers were among that group and they outlined their concerns to our reporter Chris Benn:

More like this:
no_space
Demand for emergency funding to grit pathways and roads in council estates

Government must immediately provide emergency funding to allow the gritting of roads and paths in...

no_space
Fundraising event for new community centre in Maigh Cuilinn

A fundraising information event is being held this Thursday for the new Community Centre in Maigh...

no_space
Appeal for information over petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and Galway City linked to ongoing feud

Gardaí are appealing for information over a series of petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and Galway City...

no_space
Steady progress being made on plans to upgrade Tuam Town Hall

Steady progress is being made on the proposed plan to upgrade and improve Tuam Town Hall. The ten...

no_space
University of Galway expert appointed to UN climate change advisory role

A University of Galway lecturer has been appointed to a United Nations climate change advisory ro...

no_space
Planning permission sought for major regeneration scheme in Clifden

Planning permission is finally being sought for a long-awaited major regeneration scheme in Clifd...

no_space
ATU Galway campus to host International Men's Day event today

ATU Galway is hosting an event on its Dublin Road campus today to mark International Men's Day. T...

no_space
Deepwater quay plans can’t get out of dry dock

Plans to redevelop a deepwater quay in Conamara remain anchored for at least another year as the ...

no_space
Taoiseach is non-committal on Galway Cabinet seat

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris refused to guarantee a senior ministry to a Galway TD if his party ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up