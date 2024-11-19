Galway teachers protest outside schools over proposed Leaving Cert changes

Teachers have been outside schools across Galway, and the country, this lunchtime, protesting over proposed changes to the Leaving Certificate.

They’re calling for the redevelopment of the Senior Cycle to be delayed, with unions saying it’s crucial that proper resources and training be provided.

The changes, which could be implemented in 2026, would see English and Maths reduced to one paper, with a project worth 40 percent submitted in 5th year.

Around 50 teachers gathered outside Coláiste Muire Máthair in the city in the past hour – ensuring no disruption to classes.

These teachers were among that group and they outlined their concerns to our reporter Chris Benn: