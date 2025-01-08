Galway teacher wins €100k in Rape Crisis Centre draw

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway city teacher got the Christmas present of a lifetime when she won the top prize at the weekend in the Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser win100grand.ie.
Deirdre Butler from Rahoon was the first ticket out of the drum at the closing ceremony at GRCC Headquarters on Saturday night. She was indeed one of the first people to purchase a ticket last April.
“I’m in complete shock, I just can’t believe it. It’s fantastic news. It will make a huge, huge difference,” said Deirdre.
The draw to win €100,000 started last April with tickets bought in all four provinces, in Europe, Asia, Australia and America as well as in numerous other places around the world.
Cathy Connolly, Executive Director, Galway Rape Crisis Centre, thanked everybody who supported the fundraiser.
“The reaction in Galway and all over the country as well as across the world has been wonderful,” she said.
Proceeds from the draw are going towards a new home for the Galway Rape Crisis Centre in the Claddagh in Galway. The building is expected to open in May 2025.
“We are hugely excited about the new build and moving to one of the most picturesque places in Galway. We plan to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue our vital work in raising awareness through education,” added Cathy.
The full draw and all the details are on the website www.win100grand.ie.
Pictured: Deirdre Butler who won €100,000 at the weekend in the Galway Rape Crisis Centre win100grand.ie fundraiser. Also in the photo are (left) Cathy Connolly, Executive Director, GRCC and (right) Iognáid Ó’Muircheartaigh, Chairperson, GRCC.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Art@Work 21 comes of age with launch of annual staff exhibition at UHG
A host of multi-talented staff across Galway’s health services showed their artistic side once ag...
HSE urges patients to consider alternatives to hospitals for treatment
The HSE has urged patients to consider alternative treatment options to the Emergency Department,...
Closures on Salmon Weir Bridge from tomorrow to facilitate continuing inspection works
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3 days of closures on the Salmon Weir Bridge in the c...
Two Status Orange Low Temperature and Ice warnings to hit Galway with only 8 hour respite
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSchools and businesses will have to make decisions ab...
Substantial residential licensed premises and shop for sale in Castleblakeney
Cathal Moran & Co. Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors have recently brought to the market th...
Protest in Galway city next Monday over closure of Pálás Cinema
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest is to be held next Monday afternoon outside...
Údarás na Gaeltachta completes €700,000 investment in Spiddal industrial estate
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMÚdarás na Gaeltachta has completed a €700 thousand in...
Trolley figures continue to climb at Galway's public hospitals amid flu surge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTrolley figures at Galway's public hospitals are clim...
Noel Grealish and Sean Canney among group to be invited to Government formation talks in coming days
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Noel Grealish and Galway East TD Sean ...