Galway teacher wins €100k in Rape Crisis Centre draw

A Galway city teacher got the Christmas present of a lifetime when she won the top prize at the weekend in the Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser win100grand.ie.

Deirdre Butler from Rahoon was the first ticket out of the drum at the closing ceremony at GRCC Headquarters on Saturday night. She was indeed one of the first people to purchase a ticket last April.

“I’m in complete shock, I just can’t believe it. It’s fantastic news. It will make a huge, huge difference,” said Deirdre.

The draw to win €100,000 started last April with tickets bought in all four provinces, in Europe, Asia, Australia and America as well as in numerous other places around the world.

Cathy Connolly, Executive Director, Galway Rape Crisis Centre, thanked everybody who supported the fundraiser.

“The reaction in Galway and all over the country as well as across the world has been wonderful,” she said.

Proceeds from the draw are going towards a new home for the Galway Rape Crisis Centre in the Claddagh in Galway. The building is expected to open in May 2025.

“We are hugely excited about the new build and moving to one of the most picturesque places in Galway. We plan to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue our vital work in raising awareness through education,” added Cathy.

The full draw and all the details are on the website www.win100grand.ie.

Pictured: Deirdre Butler who won €100,000 at the weekend in the Galway Rape Crisis Centre win100grand.ie fundraiser. Also in the photo are (left) Cathy Connolly, Executive Director, GRCC and (right) Iognáid Ó’Muircheartaigh, Chairperson, GRCC.