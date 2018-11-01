Galway TDs urged to use Confidence and Supply negotiations to demand extra resources for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s TDs are being urged to use the Confidence and Supply negotiations to secure extra resources for the county.

It follows recent budget meetings for Galway’s five municipal districts – Loughrea, Athenry-Oranmore, Ballinasloe, Connemara and Tuam.

While only Athenry-Oranmore outright rejected their budget – the common concern at all five meetings was insufficient resources to meet basic needs.

At the most recent meeting – that of the Connemara Municipal District – the Head of Finance at the County Council said that a minimum of an extra €2.5m would be needed to just meet basic service needs across Galway.

It’s long been argued by local politicians that Galway receives significantly lower funding per head of population than other western counties.

Connemara Councillor Seamus Walsh says the time is right for Galway’s TDs to make a strong case for the county:

