Galway TD voices support for women who vandalised plane at Shannon Airport

Published:

Galway TD voices support for women who vandalised plane at Shannon Airport
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway TD has voiced her support in the Dáil for several women accused of vandalising an airplane at Shannon Airport.

Three women, aged between 20 and 50, breached the perimeter fence of the airport last weekend and threw paint over a Boeing 767.

A video relating to the incident was later posted to social media by a pro-Palestine group.

Speaking in the Dáil during a debate on Gaza, Galway West TD Mairead Farrell said people are frustrated by Government inaction.

She argued we can do more – like stopping the use of Shannon Airport and our airspace by military aircraft, and enacting the Occupied Territories Bill

