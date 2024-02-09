Galway TD urges social media companies to raise age limit to 16

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is urging social media companies to raise their age limit to 16.

The digital age of consent in Ireland is 16, but the sites allow those aged 13 and up to set up profiles.





Research by Cybersafe Kids shows 84% of under 12s have their own social media or instant messaging account.

Fine Gael’s media spokesperson, and local TD Ciarán Cannon, says the gap between the consent age and the age you can set up a profile needs to be closed:

