Galway TD urges public to submit to public consultation on disability

Galway TD urges public to submit to public consultation on disability
A Galway East TD is urging people to submit to a public consultation on the United Nations Convention on disability rights

Deputy Sean Canney is a member of the Joint Committee on Disablity Matters which has launched the consultation.


People with a disabilty and disabled persons organisations in particular are encouraged to make a submission

Deputy Canney says the hearing will take place in both the Dail and Seanad for the first time:

