Galway TD slams delays in An Bord Pleanala’s appeals process

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just one third of appeals brought before An Bord Pleanála are being processed within the legal 18 week timeframe.
That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív who says delays within the planning authority’s appeals process are “totally unacceptable.”
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR