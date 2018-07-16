Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just one third of appeals brought before An Bord Pleanála are being processed within the legal 18 week timeframe.
That’s according to Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív who says delays within the planning authority’s appeals process are “totally unacceptable.”
Galway TD slams delays in An Bord Pleanala’s appeals process
