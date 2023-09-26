  • Services

Services

Galway TD Sean Canney renews Ring Road pleas for sake of city’s accessibility

Published:

Galway TD Sean Canney renews Ring Road pleas for sake of city’s accessibility
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is renewing pleas for the Ring Road to happen, saying it’s needed to make the city accessible.

Permission for the long awaited plan was quashed almost a year ago when An Bord Pleanala accepted it failed to take into account the latest Climate Action Plan.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It now has to be re-assessed, with work ongoing on a revised application, but many have expressed doubt the road will ever be built.

Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney says the road can be of major benefit to the city

More like this:
no_space
Works underway to combat rat infestation in Loughrea housing estate

Works are underway to combat the rat infestation at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea and to deter the ill...

no_space
Steven McHugh temporarily replaces Karey McHugh on Galway County Council

Steven McHugh has taken a seat on Galway County Council, temporarily filling a vacancy left by hi...

no_space
University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme gets 1.3 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme is to get 1.3 mil...

no_space
Theft offences rise in Galway but fraud decreases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a sharp rise in the number of theft offences in Gal...

no_space
Cyber security experts to gather in Galway city for national conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyber security experts are to gather in Galway city over the next ...

no_space
Calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart following weekend death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart fol...

no_space
Galway childcare owner describes imminent protest closure as a ‘last resort’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a number of childcare facilities across Galway has de...

no_space
CSO reveals 5,000 unoccupied holiday homes in Galway on Census night 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures have revealed there were 5,000 unoccupied holiday home...

no_space
County Galway house prices rise but city prices are unchanged

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in County Galway have risen slightly in the past thre...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up