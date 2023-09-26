Galway TD Sean Canney renews Ring Road pleas for sake of city’s accessibility
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Sean Canney is renewing pleas for the Ring Road to happen, saying it’s needed to make the city accessible.
Permission for the long awaited plan was quashed almost a year ago when An Bord Pleanala accepted it failed to take into account the latest Climate Action Plan.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It now has to be re-assessed, with work ongoing on a revised application, but many have expressed doubt the road will ever be built.
Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney says the road can be of major benefit to the city
More like this:
Works underway to combat rat infestation in Loughrea housing estate
Works are underway to combat the rat infestation at Fahy Gardens in Loughrea and to deter the ill...
Steven McHugh temporarily replaces Karey McHugh on Galway County Council
Steven McHugh has taken a seat on Galway County Council, temporarily filling a vacancy left by hi...
University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme gets 1.3 million euro
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s Active Consent* programme is to get 1.3 mil...
Theft offences rise in Galway but fraud decreases
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a sharp rise in the number of theft offences in Gal...
Cyber security experts to gather in Galway city for national conference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cyber security experts are to gather in Galway city over the next ...
Calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart following weekend death
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for increased safety barriers at Loughrea mart fol...
Galway childcare owner describes imminent protest closure as a ‘last resort’
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of a number of childcare facilities across Galway has de...
CSO reveals 5,000 unoccupied holiday homes in Galway on Census night 2022
Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures have revealed there were 5,000 unoccupied holiday home...
County Galway house prices rise but city prices are unchanged
Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in County Galway have risen slightly in the past thre...