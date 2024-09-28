Galway TD questions when “sense will prevail” over unaffordable childcare

A Galway TD has questioned when common sense will prevail over the increasingly unaffordable cost of childcare.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate in the Dáil on what the Government can do to tackle the crisis.





She highlighted how four years ago, a Citizens Assembly recommended a move to a publicly-funded, accessible and regulated model.

But Independent Deputy Connolly said there’s been no movement whatsoever on that.

