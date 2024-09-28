Galway TD questions when “sense will prevail” over unaffordable childcare
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A Galway TD has questioned when common sense will prevail over the increasingly unaffordable cost of childcare.
Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate in the Dáil on what the Government can do to tackle the crisis.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She highlighted how four years ago, a Citizens Assembly recommended a move to a publicly-funded, accessible and regulated model.
But Independent Deputy Connolly said there’s been no movement whatsoever on that.
The post Galway TD questions when “sense will prevail” over unaffordable childcare appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Two teenagers die in crash in County Mayo
Two Teenagers have died in a crash between a tractor and a car, in county Mayo. Gardaí and emerge...
Fair and Festival has loads of horsing about!
The annual Ballinasloe Horse Fair and Festival is back for 2024, offering an exciting double-week...
Galway student honours mother with Marathon for Cancer Society
A 21-year-old Galway law student is honouring the memory of her mother – 18 months on from her de...
Jam-packed schedule in store for Féile na bPuiteachaí on Inis Meáin
Féile na bPuiteachaí - Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival – returns to the Aran Islands this Saturd...
Commendations for two Gardaí involved in rescue from water in Kinvara
Two members of the Gardaí have been awarded Commendations with Distinction following their rescue...
Blackberry Festival returns to the Aran Islands this weekend
The annual blackberry festival, Féile na bPuiteachaí returns to Inis Meáin this weekend. The Gael...
Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops fifty thousand euro
A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped fifty thousand euro in today’s draw The bond ...
Loughrea residents to protest this Sunday over pitch development struggles
A major protest is planned in Loughrea this Sunday, over struggles to get new sports facilities. ...
Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley to visit iconic Westend pubs
Galway city’s first ever oyster trolley is set to visit iconic pubs across the Westend this weeke...