  • Services

Services

Galway TD presses Finance Minister over impact of possible US tariffs

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway TD presses Finance Minister over impact of possible US tariffs
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has pressed the Finance Minister over the potential impact of US tariffs.

Speaking in the Dáil, she described Donald Trump as a “bully” and acknowledged his stance is unreliable and can change every minute.

But she said we must take the threat of tariffs on the EU very seriously, given Ireland’s huge reliance on multinationals.

Deputy Connolly wasn’t pleased to hear that the Government’s assessment won’t be published until April.

More like this:
no_space
Blue Salmon House – a magnificent waterfront residence with private beach in Ballyconneely

Commanding an excellent coastal location on the ever-popular Ballyconneely peninsular, Blue Salmo...

no_space
Significant turnout at rally against links between University of Galway and Israeli IT

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was a significant turnout at a rally at Univers...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for unauthorized carpark at Tuam Road medical centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has refused permission for the reten...

no_space
Galway property prices rising above national average in the past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResidential property prices in Galway city have risen...

no_space
Death of Galway man by suicide after leaving UHG raised in Dáil during debate on mental health

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe death of Galway man by suicide shortly after he l...

no_space
Political defacement of Oranmore billboard claims Shannon Airport a "genocidal warport"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe defacement of a billboard in Oranmore claims Shan...

no_space
Galway one of worst areas for drivers without insurance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGarda figures show that Galway is one of the worst ar...

no_space
Postgraduate Open Day at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is hosting its Postgraduate Open...

no_space
Residents don’t want social houses accessed via estate

A proposal to build 56 new social houses in Loughrea was nearly scuppered by planned access point...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up