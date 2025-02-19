Galway TD presses Finance Minister over impact of possible US tariffs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has pressed the Finance Minister over the potential impact of US tariffs.

Speaking in the Dáil, she described Donald Trump as a “bully” and acknowledged his stance is unreliable and can change every minute.

But she said we must take the threat of tariffs on the EU very seriously, given Ireland’s huge reliance on multinationals.

Deputy Connolly wasn’t pleased to hear that the Government’s assessment won’t be published until April.