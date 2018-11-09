Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled a Government Minister in the Dáil over the need to reintroduce top-up funding for group water and sewerage schemes under the CLÁR programme.
The matter was raised by Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv – who was yesterday sacked from his frontbench position as Fianna Fail spokesperson for rural affairs.
The CLÁR programme provides funding for small-scale infrastructure projects in disadvantaged rural areas that have experienced depopulation.
The scheme was effectively closed to new applications in 2010 – but was re-launched by the Government in 2016.
However, a ‘top-up’ scheme previously operated under the programme has not been re-introduced.
Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Minister Michael Ring to reinstate top-up funding for group water and sewerage schemes.
Speaking in response, Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Michael Ring admitted the scheme does need reviewing.
Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding
