Galway TD criticises Governments use of term ‘shovel ready’

A Galway TD has criticised the Government's use of the term 'shovel-ready' when describing projects seeking funding.

The issue was raised by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who drew attention to long-running plans for a pier on Inis Oirr that was approved in 2016.

The Galway West Deputy noted that while the project is apparently ‘shovel-ready’ since then, works have yet to begin.

The issue arose during a Dáil debate on funding approved for projects under the Rural Rengeration and Development Fund.

Fianna Fail Deputy O Cuiv says the term ‘shovel ready’ is over-used and has become meaningless.

