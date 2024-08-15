Galway TD Ciaran Cannon slams RSA for ‘over-promotion of driving’

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is criticising the Road Safety Authority for what’s being described as an over-promotion of driving.

He’s slamming the body’s new “Lose Your Licence, Lose Your Independence” campaign, saying the RSA may as well re-name itself the Driving Promotion Authority.





The strategy aims to show young male drivers what it is like to become a burden to others when you lose your licence.

However Galway Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says the authority needs to realise there’s more to life than driving:

