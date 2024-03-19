Galway TD Ciaran Cannon cites ‘toxicity’ as reason he is leaving politics after 20 years
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has announced he will not contest the next General Elections.
The Fine Gael TD has cited an increased level of toxicity and online abuse as major factors in his decison to leave politics after a career spanning 20 years.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Deputy Cannon was first elected to Galway County Council in 2004 before becoming a TD in 2011, serving as Minister of State for the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Education.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Cannon explains how the changing face of politics has contributed to his decision:
The post Galway TD Ciaran Cannon cites ‘toxicity’ as reason he is leaving politics after 20 years appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
65 new homes planned for Loughrea and Tuam
Galway County Council has announced plans to deliver more than 65 new homes on local authority-ow...
Loughrea councillor Declan Kelly joins new Independent Ireland party
Loughrea councillor Declan Kelly has joined the new Independent Ireland party ahead of June’...
Nina Carberry to seek selection to run as a Fine Gael Candidate in the forthcoming European Elections
It has been revealed that Nina Carberry, a former champion jockey and a seven-time winner at the ...
Galway City Council called on to prioritise pitch drainage on the Eastside of the City
A Fianna Fail Councillor has called on Galway City Council Recreation and Amenity to prioritise p...
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Galway Garda HQ
A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female at the Garda Regional HQ in ...
University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week opens tomorrow
A number of events are taking place this week for the University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela...
Support services ‘must be in place’ in Ballybane for asylum seekers
Government guarantees of sufficient support services on the east side of Galway City have been de...
Lack of bus service leaves residents feeling “like animals in cages”
Thousands of people are being denied access to a bus because of a lack of progress on a bus turni...
Former Mayor of Galway City to run as candidate for Independent Ireland in Local Elections
Former Mayor of Galway City Noel Larkin has announced that he is to run in the local elections as...