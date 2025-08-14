Galway TD calls on Mental Health Minister to develop sector specific volunteer strategy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Pete Roche is calling on the Minister for Mental Health to develop a sector-specific volunteer strategy.

He says there’s also a need to further invest in local community-based services.

Deputy Roche says urgent action is needed to support the recruitment and retention of mental health volunteers.

Using the organisation of Aware as an example, he claims there are volunteer shortages.

Fine Gael Deputy Roche says this is putting pressure on both volunteers and those relying on supports.