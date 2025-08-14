  • Services

Services

Galway TD calls on Mental Health Minister to develop sector specific volunteer strategy

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway TD calls on Mental Health Minister to develop sector specific volunteer strategy
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway East TD Pete Roche is calling on the Minister for Mental Health to develop a sector-specific volunteer strategy.

He says there’s also a need to further invest in local community-based services.

Deputy Roche says urgent action is needed to support the recruitment and retention of mental health volunteers.

Using the organisation of Aware as an example, he claims there are volunteer shortages.

Fine Gael Deputy Roche says this is putting pressure on both volunteers and those relying on supports.

 

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway to take part in multi-million euro Met Eireann climate research programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Éireann's launched a ‘Weather and Climate Researc...

no_space
Galway's Catherine Connolly is new front runner in presidential race as Maireád McGuinness pulls out on medical grounds

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Catherine Connolly is the new front runner i...

no_space
Burst watermain impacting supply in Craughwell and surrounding areas

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann crews are working to repair a significa...

no_space
27 Galway pre-schools to benefit from free lunches under new €4 million fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM27 Galway pre-schools are set to benefit from free lu...

no_space
Athenry to host over 100 global industry leaders for Irish Drinks Forum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a hundred global drinks industry leaders will de...

no_space
Do Not Swim Notice issued for Portumna Lake

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Swim Notice has been issued for Portumna Lak...

no_space
Tom Doyle Motors Open Day in Loughrea

The Opel Vauxhall Club Ireland are delighted and exicited to have been invited to attend an “Open...

no_space
Blackrock tops list of Ireland's favourite sea swimming locations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill's Blackrock Beach has topped a list of Irela...

no_space
Director of Irish Museum of Modern Art to address climate art project in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art Annie ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up