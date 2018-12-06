Galway TD calls on government to use CLÁR programme in bid to improve water quality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has called on the government to use funding from the CLÁR programme to improve water quality.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway West Éamon Ó Cuív made the call following the publication of a recent EPA report, which highlighted serious health risks in private water supplies.

The report found that 65 regulated private water supplies across county Galway are not monitored for E.coli.

It revealed that although there was an increase in the number of private supplies monitored in 2017, monitoring remains inadequate.

Deputy Ó Cuív says that between 2000-2010 the CLÁR programme, along with the normal grant scheme, was used to ensure that homes could be connected to a public water source.

